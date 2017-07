HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to campaign financing, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is raking in a ton of cash.

In the second quarter alone, Sen. Murphy has raised more than $2 million. The senator has more than $5 million total in his war chest.

In just the first six months of the year, Sen. Murphy has already raised half of what he did during his entire 2012 Senate campaign.