Serious accident closes road in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A serious accident has closed a road in Westport on Wednesday.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Post Road East and Westfair Drive to the report of a serious car accident with injuries.

The accident appears to be a rollover but it’s unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Post Road East is now closed to traffic because of the investigation. Traffic delays on Post Road East and the surrounding areas should be expected due to the closure. Drivers are urged to use Long Lots Road and/or Greens Farms Road as alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. There is also no word on when the road is expected to reopen.