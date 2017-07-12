Serious accident closes road in Westport

By Published:
(WTNH/ Report It)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A serious accident has closed a road in Westport on Wednesday.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Post Road East and Westfair Drive to the report of a serious car accident with injuries.

The accident appears to be a rollover but it’s unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Post Road East is now closed to traffic because of the investigation. Traffic delays on Post Road East and the surrounding areas should be expected due to the closure. Drivers are urged to use Long Lots Road and/or Greens Farms Road as alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. There is also no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s