Stamford tech company to bring hundreds of jobs to Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A tech company has plans to grow hundreds of new jobs in here Connecticut.

Governor Malloy was back in his hometown to talk about a company that has made Stamford its hometown. Indeed.com started with just half a floor in a downtown Stamford office building. Now it has five floors and is about to take over two more.

Indeed is an online job search company. It was started by two guys in 2004, and now has more than 700 employees. The announcement Wednesday is that Indeed is going to add 500 more jobs in Stamford.

This is a young, high-tech company through and through, with billiard and Foosball tables in the break room, and a kitchen on every floor. All those millennials are hard at work helping millions of people in 60 different countries connected with companies who are looking to hire them.

“We go out and scour the web for jobs from all of those jobs from any website, whether it’s an employer website, job board of a staffing firm, and create a single destination where jobs seekers can access all of those jobs,” said David O’Neill, Indeed Chief Financial Officer.

The CFO there talks about the tech-savvy, intelligent young minds here in Connecticut, but there is another reason Indeed is staying here in Stamford. The state’s Department of Economic and Community Development is providing a low-interest loan of $7 million and up to $15 million in tax credits.

If you think you’d like to be one of the 500 new employers here, I think I know where you can find a job listing.