Storms damage farmsteads, knock out power in eastern Iowa

CONROY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a tornado has damaged farmsteads and crop fields and high winds from other storms have torn at homes and knocked out power in eastern Iowa.

Iowa County authorities say the tornado touched down about a mile north of Williamsburg a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday and churned northeast, skirting Conroy before lifting. No injuries have been reported at the three damaged farmsteads.

Thunderstorms packing winds up to 75 mph (121 kph) downed trees and power lines in Dubuque County overnight, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

More than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain has been reported in southern Clayton County, where authorities evacuated up to 20 homes because of flooding.

Quarter-size hail has been reported in the Holy Cross area.

