Study shows what you eat could impact how long you’ll live

(ABC News/WTNH) – A tasty burger, a serving of beans, a slice of pie.

Could what you choose to put in your mouth really have an effect on how long you’ll life? And if so, which way?

Naturally, what we eat directly impacts our health. Unhealthy eating linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, even stroke. Healthy eating, the opposite.

Now a new study goes a step further — suggesting that certain foods may actually put us at risk of early death or save us from one.

Researchers writing in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at data on more than 70,000 people to see whether what they ate increased their risk of dying before their time, from any cause.

Those with unhealthy diets, a 12 percent higher chance of dying earlier.

But small tweaks, like adding nuts or beans to your diet, or decreasing red meat intake by a serving and a half per day, can cut that risk of early death dramatically.

So think before you bite. Advice that’s easy to swallow.