Study shows what you eat could impact how long you’ll live

By and Published:

(ABC News/WTNH) – A tasty burger, a serving of beans, a slice of pie.

Could what you choose to put in your mouth really have an effect on how long you’ll life? And if so, which way?

Naturally, what we eat directly impacts our health. Unhealthy eating linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, even stroke. Healthy eating, the opposite.

Now a new study goes a step further — suggesting that certain foods may actually put us at risk of early death or save us from one.

Related Content: Drinking more coffee leads to a longer life, two studies say

Researchers writing in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at data on more than 70,000 people to see whether what they ate increased their risk of dying before their time, from any cause.

Those with unhealthy diets, a 12 percent higher chance of dying earlier.

But small tweaks, like adding nuts or beans to your diet, or decreasing red meat intake by a serving and a half per day, can cut that risk of early death dramatically.

So think before you bite. Advice that’s easy to swallow.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s