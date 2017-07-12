Taking the political plunge: ‘Capitol Report’ premieres Sunday at 10am on News 8

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut political insider Tom Dudchik hosts the Capitol Report, Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. on News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 enters the world of weekend political programs with the premiere of ‘Capitol Report’ this Sunday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m.

‘Capitol Report’ will follow ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on Sunday mornings. The 30-minute program is hosted by longtime political insider, Tom Dudchik, who is the owner and editor of CTCapitolReport.com.

Dudchik will be joined weekly by a rotating cast of round table panelists that will include (among others);

  • Senate Republicans Senior Adviser, Chris Healy
  • Former Governor Malloy strategist, Roy Occhiogrosso
  • Republican strategist (and former News 8 reporter), Jodi Latina
  • SEIU 1199 Communications Director, Jennifer Schneider.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis, who covers politics at the State Capitol on a daily basis, will contribute to the program to provide political analysis.

With the ongoing state budget crisis, the upcoming 2018 election season, and the always changing political climate, News 8 is excited about the opportunity to provide viewers with local programming that is both informative and entertaining. Each week, Dudchik and his panelists will provide a healthy dose of insight and opinion on the key political issues impacting Connecticut residents.

Capitol Report airs Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. on News 8

