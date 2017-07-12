Teen accused of stealing City of Ansonia vehicle

ANSONIA, (WTNH) — A 15-year-old boy is suspected of stealing a car belonging to the City of Ansonia on Wednesday morning.

Police received a call around 9:40 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that was parked on Fourth Street. Officers soon learned the vehicle was used by the city’s Blight Officer.

Authorities located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The operator tried to flee the scene, driving behind a local business and climbing a flood wall with the vehicle. The car then continued along the Metro-North Railroad tracks, nearly striking a crew working on the railway.

The vehicle became disabled on the tracks. When officers approached it, the operator was missing.

Officers soon located the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The boy is facing charges of Larceny in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and other related charges.