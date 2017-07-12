WalletHub: Connecticut is most energy-expensive state

A wind turbine. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

(WTNH) – WalletHub, the personal-finance website has released an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States. Connecticut is number one as the most energy-expensive states.

President Donald Trump announced his “America First Energy Plan” to reduce foreign oil dependence and costs for consumers.

Analysts compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Most Energy-Expensive States Least Energy-Expensive States
1 Connecticut ($380) 42 California ($257)
2 Alaska ($332) 43 Arizona ($257)
3 Rhode Island ($329) 44 New Mexico ($256)
4 Massachusetts ($327) 45 Nebraska ($253)
5 Wyoming ($320) 46 Iowa ($251)
6 Georgia ($310) 47 Illinois ($247)
7 Maine ($308) 48 Oregon ($246)
8 Mississippi ($307) 49 Colorado ($228)
9 New Hampshire ($306) 50 Washington ($226)
10 Vermont ($305) 51 District of Columbia ($219)

The study found Northeastern states, between 10 percent and 65 percent of households use heating oil to heat their homes, compared with less than three percent of households in the rest of the U.S.

 

