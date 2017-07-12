West Haven woman admits to robbing multiple banks

By Published:
Courtney Worthington (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

WEST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A West Haven woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of bank robbery. While in court, the woman admitted that she robbed a total of three Connecticut banks in Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017.

Courtney Worthington, 29, robbed the TD Bank at 636 Campbell Avenue in West Haven on December 19, 2016, the Peoples Bank at 198 Amity Street in Woodbridge on January 2, 2017, and the TD Bank at 184 Route 81 on January 5, 2017.

Related Content: Killingworth bank robber nabbed at East Haven hotel

In each instance, she handed the teller a threatening note and demanded money.

Worthington was arrested at a West Haven hotel on Jan. 5 and has been detained since.

The sentencing is scheduled for October 11 in New Haven. Worthington faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s