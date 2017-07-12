West Haven woman admits to robbing multiple banks

Related Coverage Killingworth bank robber nabbed at East Haven hotel

WEST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A West Haven woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of bank robbery. While in court, the woman admitted that she robbed a total of three Connecticut banks in Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017.

Courtney Worthington, 29, robbed the TD Bank at 636 Campbell Avenue in West Haven on December 19, 2016, the Peoples Bank at 198 Amity Street in Woodbridge on January 2, 2017, and the TD Bank at 184 Route 81 on January 5, 2017.

In each instance, she handed the teller a threatening note and demanded money.

Worthington was arrested at a West Haven hotel on Jan. 5 and has been detained since.

The sentencing is scheduled for October 11 in New Haven. Worthington faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.