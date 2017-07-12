What’s Brewing: human chain rescue, trash talk, and hippo’s return

(WTNH)-Dozens of total strangers came together to save a group of people from drowning over the weekend in Florida. The swimmers were getting pulled out by a rip current. Police on scene called for a rescue boat but before it arrived check this out about 80 people formed a human chain. One by one each of them braved the choppy waters to reach the stranded swimmers. Eventually, all of the swimmers got back on dry land.

Their super fight isn’t for another month but boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and M-M-A fighter Conor McGregor are already throwing some punches. The two did a little trash talking last night. The pinstripes on McGregor’s jacket also said some inappropriate things. Mayweather is the best in boxing. McGregor the best in mixed martial arts. Their match is set for august 26th in Vegas.

It was a dirty day near Detroit yesterday.The annual mud day event for children 12 and younger was held to the delight of the thousands of kids. The mud extravaganza is held in a 75 by 150 foot mud pit.

A happy ending for baby hippo Fiona.She was 29 pounds when she was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, which believe it or not is a pre-mature weight for the mammal! So for the past six months she’s been getting lots of love and care at a hippo “preemie ward.” But now, Fiona is back in the deep end with her mom and dad.