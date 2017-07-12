White House: Introduction of impeachment article ‘ridiculous,’ ‘a political game at its worst’

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(ABC News) — The White House brushed aside the effort Wednesday by two Democratic congressmen to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, calling the attempt “ridiculous.”

The resolution introduced by Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Brad Sherman, D-Calif., is based on one passed by the House in 1974 related to obstruction of justice as it pertained to then-President Richard Nixon. The article claims Trump “sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination” of the investigation into Russian election interference and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

Related Content: Massachusetts city weighs call for Trump impeachment probe

“I think that is utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worst,” said White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Wednesday’s press briefing. She did not add any additional comment.

Sherman recognized the improbability of Trump’s impeachment at this point, saying in a statement that it is “a very long road,” but expressed hope that the resolution “will inspire an ‘intervention’ in the White House.”

“If impeachment is real, if they actually see articles, perhaps we will see incompetency replaced by care,” said Sherman in the statement. “Perhaps uncontrollable impulses will be controlled. And perhaps the danger our nation faces will be ameliorated.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s