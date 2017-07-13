3 arrested in Norwich drug bust

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were arrested in Norwich on Wednesday following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

Two search warrants were served to 171 Boswell Avenue and 29 Oakridge Street in Norwich.

Police seized a total of 27.4 grams of heroin, 22.4 grams of cocaine, 2.8 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 13 Suboxone strips, 11 fentanyl patches, five ecstasy pills, and 47.6 grams of MDMA packaged for sale. In addition, $6,900 in cash, an elaborate surveillance and communication system, and numerous items used for the packaging and processing narcotics were also seized.

David Matthews, 31, of Norwich, was charged with possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, four counts of possession of narcotics, four counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and operating a drug factory.

Tony Strothers, 38, of Norwich, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell.

Crysta Wydra, 28, of Gales Ferry, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and risk of injury to a minor.

Matthews was held on $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday. Strothers was also held on bond and scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday. Wydra was released on $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on July 26th.