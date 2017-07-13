3 injured, including 2 firefighters, in Bethel fire

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people, including two firefighters, were injured in a Bethel fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to an apartment above stores on Greenwood Avenue after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. News 8 learned on scene that one person suffered severe burns and that two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the blaze. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire has been put out but the home was damaged. One person has also been displaced.

Greenwood Avenue was closed for the fire but has since reopened.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.