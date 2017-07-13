Gov. Malloy to attend National Governors Association’s Annual Summer Meeting

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is participating in the National Governors Association‘s 2017 Summer Meeting on Thursday.

Governor Dannel Malloy will partake in conversations involving economic development, the federal health care bill, and cyber security at this year’s meeting in Providence, Rhode Island.

Governor Malloy will be joined by by 30 other governors from across the United States.

Event coordinators predict that this year’s three day event will break attendance records.

The highlight of the meeting will take place on Friday, with back to back speeches by Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 

