Attorney who targeted distressed homeowners sentenced to 30 months in prison

ODENTON, Md. (WTNH) — An attorney who was involved in a scheme that targeted distressed homeowners will be doing time in prison.

Bradford Barneys, 51, of Odenton, Md. was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for his involvement in a fraud scheme that targeted Connecticut homeowners.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between 2010 and Nov. 2015, Barneys conspired with Timothy Burke, formerly of Easton, Conn. to defraud individuals, mortgage lenders, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by offering to purchase the homes of struggling homeowners and then pay off their mortgages.

The homeowners were duped into thinking they would be able to walk away from their homes without having a mortgage or other debts attached to the properties.

On February 21, 2017, Barneys pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire a fraud.

On January 24, 2017, Burke pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of tax evasion. On April 28, 2017, he was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment.