Bloomfield based Kaman rolls out first new “K-MAX” Helicopter in years

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut company is flying high as demand for their heavy lift helicopters has caused production to resume.

Kaman Corporation, based on Bloomfield, rolled of the first ‘K-MAX” helicopter in years Thursday. Production stopped when global demand dried up; but a State of Connecticut trade mission to China in 2015 secured orders for two heavy lift helicopters. The new owners took possession of the first one Thursday.

Terry Fogarty, Business Development Director for Kaman, said the helicopters will serve a critical role.

It will probably be doing firefighting in China. it’s very exciting for us because China opens up a whole new market for us and the K-Max helicopter.”

The dual-rotor design means there’s no need for a tail rotor; which they say means more lifting power, and the ability to fly at higher altitudes.

Kaman has 1,200 employees in Connecticut.