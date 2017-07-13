Man carrying 8 kilograms of narcotics in car arrested; kids in backseat

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford Police found eight kilograms of narcotics after pulling a man over for a motor vehicle violation.

Officers pulled over Carlos Hernandez-Salazar of Canton, Ohio for having heavily tinted windows on his vehicle.

During the stop, officers noticed Hernandez-Salazar was acting unusually nervous.

The trunk of the vehicle was searched and officers located eight packages of narcotics inside of a duffel bag. Hernandez-Salazar was then arrested.

He was charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He had two children in the backseat of his vehicle during his arrest.

The narcotics were found to have a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol with a street value of $2 million.

His bond is currently set at $500,000.