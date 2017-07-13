Branford police closing in on would-be tire thief

Related Coverage Caught on camera: Tire thief gets away from police

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 24 hours after News 8 first aired surveillance video of a would-be tire thief getting away from police, officials say the SUV they believe he was driving that night was impounded.

Branford Police say the suspect to steal tires from Al Mac Motors Two in Branford.

“Our neighboring department in East Haven was able to provide us with a suspect. We stopped the car and we now have that vehicle that we believe was the offending vehicle that night,” said Captain Geoffrey Morgan with the Branford Police Department.

The night of the attempted theft, the suspect hit a truck and a police cruiser as he drove away from police. Authorities say detectives are working on building the case against the suspect and believe an arrest is a short time away.

“We try to dig into that person’s past to determine if they are responsible for any other crimes and we do that through a number of things,” said Captain Morgan. “Whether their DNA was left at a particular scene and whether they were able to recover that DNA and match it as well as other basic forensic analysis.”

Morgan says thefts from cars at dealerships is an ongoing issue in Branford. Last October, two men were arrested for stealing from cars at Brandfon Honda. In that case a video motion alarm was triggered on the property. A passing driver also called police to alert them of suspicious activity.

“The more involvement that we have in the community the more we’ll get down. It’s just not the polices’ responsibility to solve crimes. We partner with the community and we partner with the businesses,” said Morgan.

Police say the night of the Al Mac Motors incident it was a person who worked at a gas station across the street that called police to report the suspect was on the property. They say the “see something say something” mentality in their town seems to be working.

“The diligence of the officers and the diligence of the community to report stuff, you’re gonna get caught and you’re gonna be called to justice,” said Morgan.