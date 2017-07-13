Danbury Police arrest mother following abandoned baby investigation from May

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury Police say the mother of an abandoned baby found in May has turned herself in to authorities after learning of an active warrant for her arrest.

On May 21, police received a phone call around 11:38 p.m. from someone that stated they found a baby near the Polla Supermarket on Main Street. Danbury Police patrol officers arrived on the scene and were directed by the caller to the back of the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main and Patch streets.

Officers found a newborn wrapped in several pieces of women’s clothing.

An ambulance arrived and the newborn was checked by medical personnel. He was admitted to the Neo Natal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.

On Thursday, Anny Castillo, the baby’s mother, turned herself in to Danbury Police. She was arrested at the station by officials.

Castillo, a 22-year-old from Danbury, was charged with abandonment of a child under the age of six years, risk of injury and cruelty to persons. She was released on a $1,500 bond, and is expected to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Friday.