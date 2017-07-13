DNA leads to stolen car arrest in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say DNA lifted out of a stolen car has lead to an arrest.

On Thursday, Newtown Police arrested 20-year-old Samuel Lopez for stealing a car in Jan. 2016. Police say Lopez and another man stole the car, a 2013 Hyyundai Elantra, from a home on Swamp Road.

Shortly after the theft, the car was found abandoned in Waterbury.

Detectives were able to gather DNA evidence from the car, and they say that DNA matches Lopez.

Lopez is already serving a five year sentence for an unrelated robbery.