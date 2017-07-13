Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at a Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTNH)– New Kids On The Block and “Blood Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is making headlines for leaving a very large tip at a North Carolina restaurant.

Early Thursday morning, Wahlberg took to his Facebook page to post a photo of a $2,000 tip he left on a $82.60 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte.

In the post Wahlberg wrote “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ❤️ The post has since been liked and shared by thousands.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook live from the restaurant with some fans. The video has over 200,000 views.

New Kids On The Block is playing a show at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

