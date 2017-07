EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Windsor are asking the public for help in trying to track down a stolen truck.

A red, 1970 Ford truck was sitting on display on Thursday when a suspect stole it.

In images released from a surveillance video, a suspect can be seen stopping in front of the truck and getting out of his own vehicle before taking the classic truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (860) 292-8240.