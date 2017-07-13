Emergency crews undergo drone training in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Some firefighters and police officers from across Connecticut are getting some special training in Orange on Thursday and Friday.

They’re being taught how to use drones at emergency scenes.

The first responders are learning flight training, safe operations, and some features of drones.

“There’s numerous areas we can use this equipment during emergencies and before emergencies,” explained Orange Fire Marshal Timothy Smith. “Pre-emergency we can use it for planning. We can fly over a large complex [and] map out points of interest [such as] hydrants, sprinkler connections, [and] hazardous tank locations.”

During emergencies, the person in charge can keep track of people and see the entire scene. Drones can also be used in searches.

On Friday, the trainees will prepare to take a required Federal Aviation Administration exam.