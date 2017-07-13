Emergency crews undergo drone training in Orange

WTNH.com staff Published:
A remote controlled 'drone' (file).

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Some firefighters and police officers from across Connecticut are getting some special training in Orange on Thursday and Friday.

They’re being taught how to use drones at emergency scenes.

The first responders are learning flight training, safe operations, and some features of drones.

“There’s numerous areas we can use this equipment during emergencies and before emergencies,” explained Orange Fire Marshal Timothy Smith. “Pre-emergency we can use it for planning. We can fly over a large complex [and] map out points of interest [such as] hydrants, sprinkler connections, [and] hazardous tank locations.”

During emergencies, the person in charge can keep track of people and see the entire scene. Drones can also be used in searches.

On Friday, the trainees will prepare to take a required Federal Aviation Administration exam.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s