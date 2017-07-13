Heavy winds and rain cause damage in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Service crews are already on the scene in Ansonia trying to clean up the mess caused by Thursday’s storm.

High winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power cables along Prospect Street.

Power crews are working to get the lights back on, as two to three dozen homes are without power.

“My first concern was, ‘is everything okay in my home?'” stated Ansonia resident David Patton. “Hopefully there’s no one hurt down there.”

Several residents left their homes to stay elsewhere for the night.

There is no word on when the power will be restored.