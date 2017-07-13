Highlights from the 2017 ESPY Awards

(WTNH) — It was a night of tributes, honors, jokes and skits at the 2017 ESPY Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 12th.
Here are the top 8 moments from the 25th annual awards show commemorating the best sports players, teams and events from 2017.
- Peyton Manning hosted the 2017 ESPY Awards and in his opening monologue, made a joke about NBA player Kevin Durant, winner of the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Championship Performance. Manning’s joked, “The USA Gymnastics team is so dominant that Kevin Durant wants to play for them next year.” Kevin Durant simply responded with no laughs, but this stone-cold expression instead:
- 15-year old Jarrius Robertson was honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award. He has biliary atresia, a chronic liver disease, but a New Orleans Saints superfan. He inspired everyone with his speech:
- Bill Murray made quite the impression of the night while accepting the 2017 ESPY for Best Moment for the Chicago Cubs:
- Michelle Obama reflected on Eunice Kennedy Shriver‘s contributions to sports by creating the Special Olympics, during her presentation of the 2017 Arthur Ashe Award: “She honored the highest traditions of athletic history: Using sports to break barriers and change hearts and minds,” she added. “So alongside heroes like Jackie Robinson, Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali and Arthur Ashe, there’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver.”
- The Pat Tillman Award for Service was presented by Jon Stewart to US Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro who surpassed expectations and thrived after surviving an explosion in Afghanistan. The Pat Tillman Award was named for a NFL player who decided to quit football and join the military after the September 11th attacks.
- Gymnast Simone Biles won the 2017 ESPY for Best Female Athlete. She took home a gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around, floor and vault exercises at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
- The 2017 Best Male Athlete went to Oklahoma City Thunder player, Russell Westbrook, who beat out Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- It wouldn’t be an awards show without some stand-out red carpet fashions! Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wore an orange blazer while Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Mike Conley Jr., opted in for a suit covered in circles.
See the full list of 2017 ESPY Winners here
