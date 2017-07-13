Highlights from the 2017 ESPY Awards

Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Abby Wambach, left, presents the award for best female athlete to gymnast Simone Biles at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gymnast Simone Biles accepts the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, accepts the award for best male athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NFL player Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Lindsey Vonn present the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Samuel L. Jackson, left, presents the award for best team to NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball players Stephen Curry, from left, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia, of the Golden State Warriors, accept the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball players Zaza Pachulia, left, and Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, accept the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

John Cena, right, presents New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson, right, accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award with his parents, from left, Patricia Hoyal and Jordy Robertson at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, of the Golden State Warriors, accepts the award for best championship performance for the 2016 NBA Finals at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gallant performs "A Song For You" during an In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Vin Scully, left, accepts the Icon Award from Bryan Cranston at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Former first lady Michelle Obama and athletes present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Dove Cameron present the award for best play at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Snoop Dogg, right, presents NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, the award for best game for the Patriots Vs. Falcons at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick Offerman, from left, Bill Murray and retired MLB baseball player David Ross toast to the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bill Murray, from left, Nick Offerman and retired MLB baseball player David Ross toast to the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Jeremy Renner present the award for best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Danica Patrick, left, and Richard Sherman present the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WNBA basketball player Candace Parker, of the Los Angeles Sparks, left, presents the award for best coach to Bob Hurley Sr. at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick Offerman, left, presents the award for best moment to Bill Murray at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lindsey Vonn, left, and Kenan Smith arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Zaza Pachulia, of the Golden State Warriors, left, and Tika Pachulia arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player D'Angelo Russell, of the Los Angeles Lakers, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Maria Shriver, center, and children Patrick Schwarzenegger, from left, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lindsey Vonn, left, and Kenan Smith arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Deandre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers presents a tribute to athletes who have retired at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player DeAndre Jordan, of the Los Angeles Clippers, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ayesha Curry arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NBA basketball player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, right, and Ayesha Curry arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Issa Rae arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Renner arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Renner, left, and Elizabeth Olsen arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Maria Shriver arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Host Peyton Manning walks on stage at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Jeremy Renner present the award for best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Professional wrestler Summer Rae arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WNBA basketball player Candace Parker, of the Los Angeles Sparks, and her daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football player Trey Flowers, of the New England Patriots, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football players Trey Flowers, left, and Dion Lewis, both of the New England Patriots, arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PGA golfer Brooks Koepka, left, and Jena Sims arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football player Datone Jones, of the Minnesota Vikings, left, and Lauren Jones arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football player Michael Thomas, of the Miami Dolphins, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Members of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football player Brandon Marshall, of the Denver Broncos, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NFL football player Devonta Freeman, of the Atlanta Falcons, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nikki Bella arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

John Cena, right, and Nikki Bella arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lance Bass, right, and Michael Turchin arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Race car drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., left, and Danica Patrick arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan

Katherine Schwarzenegger arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)