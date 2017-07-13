Large tortoise rescued in Arizona

Related Coverage Toby the missing Tortoise is reunited with 2-year-old owner

(WTNH) — Police in Arizona rescued a very large tortoise on Thursday.

Authorities are looking for the owner of the tortoise. The massive animal weighs about 60-70 pounds and was found in a local neighborhood.

A sergeant joked the foot pursuit was a very short one.

Related Content: Toby the missing Tortoise is reunited with 2-year-old owner

Officers brought the tortoise back to the police department and are keeping it in a police dog kennel until they can locate the owner.

Officers guess that the tortoise is a male. They’ve named it “Patty” for now.