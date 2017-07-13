Large tortoise rescued in Arizona

(WTNH) — Police in Arizona rescued a very large tortoise on Thursday.
Authorities are looking for the owner of the tortoise. The massive animal weighs about 60-70 pounds and was found in a local neighborhood.
A sergeant joked the foot pursuit was a very short one.
Related Content: Toby the missing Tortoise is reunited with 2-year-old owner
Officers brought the tortoise back to the police department and are keeping it in a police dog kennel until they can locate the owner.
Officers guess that the tortoise is a male. They’ve named it “Patty” for now.