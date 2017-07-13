Man rescued after getting locked inside bank’s ATM room

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC News) — Being stuck in a room with an ATM sounds like a dream for anyone hungry for cash, but for one man in Texas, it was a nightmare.

The man, a contractor, got trapped inside the ATM room at a Bank of America in Corpus Christi when he was changing out a lock, according to ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

Confined with a cash machine and without his phone, he began to slip notes to outside bank customers through the ATM’s receipt slot.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here. I don’t have my phone,” one of the notes read.

Related Content: ATM turns 50 years old

Some customers considered the notes a joke, but one person called police, who arrived on the scene.

Responding officers kicked down the door to free the man, who had been trapped for nearly two hours.

“You’ll never see this again in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM machine. It was just crazy,” senior officer Richard Olden told local station KZTV.

A delayed withdrawal for one man but a withdrawal nonetheless.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s