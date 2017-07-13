Middlefield business hosts year round skiing

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Summertime. Swimming in the pool, relaxing on the beach, and hitting the slopes.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort is home to some of the best skiing in The Nutmeg State. However, not everyone realizes that this adventure park will be offering skiing not just in the winter, but in the summer as well.

“I think summer is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and really participate in some outdoor activities,” said Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge. “Where do people have the most time to get outdoors and enjoy a sporting activity? Summer. So when better to go skiing?”

Powder Ridge offers a variety of action sports for all kinds of people, including downhill mountain biking, skiing, boarding, and tubing, and all are being offered during the summer. Hayes explained the difference in the snow during the summer.

“As a skier when you’re skiing it or a boarder skiing it, it mimics that hard packed surface,” he said. “It is not powder. This is not Colorado skiing.”

Hayes discussed what makes this kind of skiing unique.

“It’s New England skiing at its best conditions. The erosion mat goes underneath it, then the synthetic snow is sitting on top of it,” Hayes explained. “It is literally a mat that you roll out. You roll it out, then stake it to the ground and it is permanently there.”

This year, the park is offering two tubing lanes and a run that’s 500 feet long and 100 feet wide. Next year, they plan to expand that to 2,800 feet, all using synthetic snow.

“Powder Ridge is going for that year round destination. It’s not just [a] Jan., Feb. place to come to anymore.