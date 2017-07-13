Milford man charged with damaging beach association property, driving at bicyclist

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man has been arrested for doing thousands of dollars of damage at the Laurel Beach Association on Court Street, then driving at a bicyclist who tried to stop him, police say.

According to authorities, 23-year-old William Varnum drove a pickup truck onto the association’s lawn in May and did donuts. Police say a man rode his bicycle onto the property to stop Varnum, but he drove towards the bicyclist. They say the bicyclist fell off, then Varnum ran over the bike.

The Maple Street man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, and evading responsibility. He was released on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on August 8.