Man struck by lightning in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by lightning at the North Stonington Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon.

News 8 spoke with Jody Whipple, Vice President of the North Stonington Agricultural Fair, who confirmed that a man struck by lightning near the cattle barn at the fairgrounds. Whipple said the man is expected to be OK.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant with the Connecticut State Police, the man was conscious and alert. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The North Stonington Agricultural Fair had already canceled their Thursday night activities ahead of this incident. The fair will resume Friday night at 5:00 p.m.

The identity of the person struck had not been released.