Plainfield police investigate car crash into parked car, house

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police are investigating after a car went through a stop sign before slamming into another vehicle, injuring two people Wednesday.

The incident happened on Squaw Rock Road and High Street in the Moosup section of the city. According to police, 45-year-old Alyson Wheeler was behind the wheel of a Ford 350 shortly after 12:30 a.m., when she went through a stop sign on High Street, striking a parked car and then a residence on Squaw Rock Road.

The two passengers in that car were both injured and taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Inspectors later went to the scene to determine if the building was safe.

Police say the accident is now under investigation.