Plainfield police investigate car crash into parked car, house

By Published:
(WTNH/Tina Detelj)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police are investigating after a car went through a stop sign before slamming into another vehicle, injuring two people Wednesday.

The incident happened on Squaw Rock Road and High Street in the Moosup section of the city. According to police, 45-year-old Alyson Wheeler was behind the wheel of a Ford 350 shortly after 12:30 a.m., when she went through a stop sign on High Street, striking a parked car and then a residence on Squaw Rock Road.

The two passengers in that car were both injured and taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Inspectors later went to the scene to determine if the building was safe.

Police say the accident is now under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s