Police activity leads to several road closures in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a heavy police presence in the Wooster Square area of New Haven Thursday morning.

There are several officers on scene of a home in the area of Court Street and Academy Street. There are a number of nearby road closures for the police activity.

There is no word on why police are there at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s