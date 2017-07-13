Report-It Gallery: Summer storm pictures 7/13/17

"Lightning strike seen from Cedar Island Marina, Clinton." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ craig@cedarislandmarina.com)

"Storm pic Shelton, CT." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ brittanypiccirillo62@gmail.com)

"Photo taken 2:15 PM in New Haven union station. 15 minutes earlier in the car it was raining like I couldn't believe and almost had my car blown off the road in the south end of North Haven." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ amac63@comcast.net)

"North Racebrook Rd. Woodbridge, CT. Tree fell on pole and wires during thunderstorm." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Jennifer Roy)

"Power outage in Ansonia. storm knocked down some trees coming within inches of the house!!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Izabela Pabian)

"Wakelee Ave in Ansonia at Nolan Field around 2:00. Road completely flooded into parking lot and road was impassable for many cars." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ jacki.wesche@gmail.com)

View of the sky just before today's storm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ amjohnson479@yahoo.com)

Storm damage on Beaver Street in Ansonia, CT. (Photo Courtesy: WTNH / Keven Frederick)

Tree down after the storm in Ansonia, CT on Beaver Street. (Photo Courtesy: WTNH / Keven Frederick)

Image of the storm damage in Ansonia, CT on Beaver Street. (Photo Courtesy: WTNH / Keven Frederick)