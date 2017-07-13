Rocky Neck State Park swim area closed due to high bacteria levels

A busy lot at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, July 3, 2014. (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular swim area has been temporarily closed by state officials.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) conducted its weekly water quality test at Rocky Neck State Park’s swim area. The results showed a level of bacteria in the water that was above the standard for safe swimming water.

Officials expect the swim area to be closed until at least Monday. At that time, the water will be retested.

The park remains open for picnicking, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

