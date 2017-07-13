Scalise undergoes surgery for infection, in fair condition

By Published:
Steve Scalise
In this photo taken March 23, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has undergone surgery for an infection linked to his bullet wounds.AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has undergone surgery for an infection linked to his bullet wounds.

A statement Thursday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican has been upgraded to fair condition. The hospital says Scalise will require careful monitoring to determine if further action is necessary.

Related Content: Rep. Steve Scalise transferred out of ICU

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s