Stafford man arrested for sexual assault of child

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stafford man is facing sexual assault charges after turning himself in to police.

Officials say Matthew Noto, 20, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on an arrest warrant regarding an incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the incident occurred in June.

Noto is facing one charge of sexual assault to a victim less than 13-years-old and an additional charge of risk of injury to a minor.

He posted a $5,000 court set surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.