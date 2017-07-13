State Police arrest man after a fatal overdose

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police arrest a man after an investigation of a fatal overdose that occurred in November of 2016.

According to State Police, trooper from Troop C in Tolland, located 36-year-old, William Kachuk, of Willington at the Willimantic Police Department. They say police took him into custody under the power of an active felony arrest warrant from an investigation that started in November of 2016.

State Police say in November, state police officers were dispatched to a medical assistance in Willington. They say when they arrived an officer observed the victim lying upward on the floor, partially on on a thin mattress in what looked to be a bedroom.

Authorities say, police and EMS personnel were advised by the victim’s wife, that the victim was unresponsive and had ingested methadone. They say paramedics immediately administered Narcan, but the victim remained unresponsive. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say after the post mortem report the Chief Medical Examiner determined the autopsy found the victim’s cause of death to be acute intoxication from the combined effects of methadone, alcohol, hydroxyzine, and fluoxetine and the manner of death to be accidental.

According to State Police, methadone is classified as a narcotic substance in the State of Connecticut, according to regulations put into law by the Department of Consumer Protection, Drug Control Division and Controlled Drug Schedules.

During investigation, police say William Kachuk had admitted providing methadone to the victim. They say he was contacted by the officer leading the investigation on February 9th, 21st, and 27th of 2017. Every time Kachuck was called they said he agreed to provide an additional written statement, but cancelled the day of a scheduled interview. Then in March police say he was scheduled to present himself at the State Police station for an interview. however, they say he did not respond to a message left by a police officer.

Authorities say, Kachuk was arrested for illegal sale of a controlled substance, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Upon his arrest, state police said he was transported to Troop C in Tolland and processed. They say he is being held on a $650,000 cash/surety bond. William is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.