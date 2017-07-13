Tips for celebrating National Summer Learning Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn.. (WTNH) — Thursday kicks off National Summer Learning Day. While many Connecticut kids may not be thinking about the next school year, this movement is making sure they are ready when the time comes.

As millions of our nation’s K-12 students begin their summer break with visions of summer camp and family vacations, our nations teachers have a much different focus in mind – preventing summer slide. According to the National Summer Learning Association, 90% of teachers report spending at least three weeks re-teaching material at the beginning of every new school year due to “summer learning loss,” the knowledge students lose during the summer months when their learning isn’t being reinforced.

Experts have some tips for parents whose child is learning a second language:

Change your cell phone to the target language.

Create Pandora stations or other online music stations that play the target language.

Use online learning programs, such as Rosetta Stone.

Practice conversing in the target language with friends or others in the community.

Read horoscopes, news stories, children’s books or watch movies on Netflix in the target language.

You should also never forget to sit down with your child and practice what they’ve learned.