Wallingford man arrested for selling heroin out of home

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man is facing charges after police say he used his home as the base for a heroin selling business.

Wallingford Police arrested 36-year-old Jarrod Hastings on an arrest warrant following an investigation that lasted over the past couple of months. Police say multiple purchases of heroin were made from Hastings at his Hoffman Court home with the assistance of a police informant.

Hastings was charged with Sales of Heroin and Possession of Heroin. He is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.