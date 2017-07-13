Wholesale price for lobsters is down

By Published:
In this in Friday, Oct. 28, 2011 file photo, Mike Theiler pulls lobsters he harvested out of a basket on a dock in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(WTNH) — Lobster season is off to a slow start this summer, but prices are still down from a year ago.

Lobsters are selling wholesale for less than $8 per pound. Lobster fishermen and distributors say the annual summer boom in lobster catches has yet to arrive for areas of New England.

Supply right now is lower than in recent years. The boom in lobster catches occurs in the warmer months after lobsters have reached legal harvesting size and can be caught.

