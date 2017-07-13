Wholesale price for lobsters is down

Related Coverage Fishermen make waves after Scup limits are lowered

(WTNH) — Lobster season is off to a slow start this summer, but prices are still down from a year ago.

Lobsters are selling wholesale for less than $8 per pound. Lobster fishermen and distributors say the annual summer boom in lobster catches has yet to arrive for areas of New England.

Supply right now is lower than in recent years. The boom in lobster catches occurs in the warmer months after lobsters have reached legal harvesting size and can be caught.