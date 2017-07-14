1 dead, 1 injured in Bethany crash

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died, and another injured after a crash on Route 42 in Bethany late Friday afternoon.

Around 4:55 p.m., Connecticut State Police responded to Route 42 between routes 63 and 69 on reports of a crash. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Kelly Grant spoke with News 8, and said one driver died in the crash, while another was taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. There were no other people involved. The identities of the drivers have not been released.

Route 42 was closed for over three hours was Troopers conducted their investigation. The roadway was reopened by 9:20 p.m.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.