4 state swimming areas, including Rocky Neck, closed due to bacteria

Rocky Neck State Park (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

(WTNH)– Four state park swimming areas are closed Friday due to bacteria.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in their State Swimming Area Water Quality Report that Rocky Neck State Park’s swimming area remains closed. The swimming areas in Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, and Pachug State Forest are also closed.

The closures are due to samples that were collected by DEEP staff and analyzed at the Department of Public Health lab that tested positive for the presence of bacteria.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

