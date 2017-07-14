All-Clear Given After White Powder Found At Plymouth Home

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – The all clear has been given after a hazmat situation in Plymouth.

Authorities were called to a residence at 10 Agney Avenue in the Terryville section of town. Someone alerted police after they spotted a white powdery substance inside a plastic bag under the mailbox.

The State D.E.E.P. and the United States Postal Inspector also responded to the scene. Officials determined the powdery substance was not dangerous. It has been transported to the state lab for testing to determine what the substance is.