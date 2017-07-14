Aresimowicz admits there will be no budget vote on Tuesday

State lawmakers meet at the Capitol. (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives says there will be no budget vote on Tuesday.

Speaker Joe Aresimowicz had been saying Tuesday the 18th was his “target date” for a budget vote, but admitted Friday that that will not happen. He is calling Democratic state lawmakers to meet in caucus that day to discuss where things stand.

Aresimowicz had said earlier this week that although he was hoping for a vote on Tuesday, he expressed confidence of having a new budget in place by the end of this month.

Aresimowicz says talks with the Governor‘s office, and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders have progressed.

