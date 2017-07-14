HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives says there will be no budget vote on Tuesday.

Speaker Joe Aresimowicz had been saying Tuesday the 18th was his “target date” for a budget vote, but admitted Friday that that will not happen. He is calling Democratic state lawmakers to meet in caucus that day to discuss where things stand.

Aresimowicz admits there will be no budget vote on Tuesday 7/18. Calls for Democrat caucus to give update on “exactly where we are” — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) July 14, 2017

Aresimowicz had said earlier this week that although he was hoping for a vote on Tuesday, he expressed confidence of having a new budget in place by the end of this month.

Aresimowicz says talks with Gov, Sen Dems & Repubs have progressed. Hopeful of agreement by the end of July — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) July 14, 2017

Aresimowicz says talks with the Governor‘s office, and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders have progressed.