Beyonce shares first photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi

By Published:
Beyonce
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce debuted her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi in an Instagram post on July 13, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC)– Welcome to the limelight, Sir Carter and Rumi!

At 1:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Beyonce posted to Instagram a photo of herself with her twins, writing, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” followed by a series of emojis, including clasped hands, a heart, and babies.

In the photo, Beyonce — wearing what appears to be a light blue veil, reportedly at her oceanside Malibu home against a backdrop of an arch composed of colorful flowers — is holding the newborns, who are partially draped in floral fabric.

Among those who liked the photo? Kim Kardashian.

Beyonce, 35, announced in a February 1 Instagram post that she and husband Jay Z, 47, were expecting.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” read the post, alongside a photo of the singer wearing a veil, with her hands on her bare belly. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

