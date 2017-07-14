Blueberry Picking with Clinton Kelly and Carla Hall from ABC’s “The Chew”

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Sharon, home of Ellsworth Hill Orchard and Berry Farm.

A lot of people love ABC’s “The Chew” that airs right here on WTNH. Co-hosts, Clinton Kelly and Carla Hall recently stopped by the Connecticut farm to tape a segment on location.

Clinton is a Connecticut resident, and style expert. He gave us his take on fashion in the Nutmeg State:

So it’s really hard to say. There’s some Connecticut farmland where there’s, you know, style is jeans and a t-shirt. And then you have lower Connecticut, which is super fashionable. I love Connecticut for everything it has to offer.

While at the farm, The Chew’s dynamic duo learned that each bush produces 8-10lbs. of blueberries, and what to look for when picking the perfect blueberry:

You want it to be totally blue at the stem, where the stem meets the blueberry. You don’t want it to be pink, because it’s going to be a little bit tart.

You can check out the finished product from “The Chew” taping, weekdays at 1pm right here on WNTH.