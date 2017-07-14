Blumenthal reads to children on New Haven Green

Senator Richard Blumenthal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Senator Richard Blumenthal is taking a break from Washington D.C. politics Friday to read to children on the New Haven Green.

The Democrat will be one of fifty volunteer readers for LEAP’s annual read on the green.  About 500 children will be on hand as Senator Blumenthal and the other volunteers demonstrate the importance of literacy in their lives.

LEAP is a New Haven based non-profit organization that trains high school and college students how to work with kids in areas that include literacy, computer science and the arts. Friday’s event on the green begins at 10 a.m.

