Canton Police arrest West Hartford man for sexual assault of minor

By Published:
Joseph Sterling

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A West Hartford man has been arrested by Canton Police for an incident involving a minor.

Canton Police have charged 73-year-old Joseph Sterling with risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault 4th degree.

Canton Police say they received a referral from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families on May 13th regarding an alleged sex offense that occurred on December 14, 2016.   Following a two month investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Sterling and arrested him.

Sterling has been released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on July 20th.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s