Canton Police arrest West Hartford man for sexual assault of minor

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been arrested by Canton Police for an incident involving a minor.

Canton Police have charged 73-year-old Joseph Sterling with risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault 4th degree.

Canton Police say they received a referral from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families on May 13th regarding an alleged sex offense that occurred on December 14, 2016. Following a two month investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Sterling and arrested him.

Sterling has been released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on July 20th.