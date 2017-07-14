Car rollover uproots tree in front of North Haven home

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters responded to a serious accident that uprooted a tree in North Haven Friday.

Fire officials say they are on the scene of an accident in the area of Middletown Avenue and Fox Hill Drive, involving multiple occupants and extrication.

FD on scene of an MVA in area of Middletown Ave/Fox Hill Dr involving multiple occupants and extrication. Motorists are asked to avoid area — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) July 14, 2017

The car appears to have rolled over in the crash, uprooting a tree in front of a home. It’s unclear if anyone was injured but News 8 is on the scene where ambulances were seen leaving.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

