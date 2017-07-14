City issues emergency demolition order after factory fire

Shot looking down at the Bridgeport fire. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ bmjp22@gmail.com)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials have filed for an emergency demolition after a fire engulfed the site of a former rubber factory in Connecticut.

Bridgeport firefighters responded to the blaze at the former AGI Rubber Company Wednesday afternoon. The fire was under control by 5 p.m.

The emergency order was issued less than 24 hours later, with city spokeswoman Rowena White citing fire and safety hazards as the cause.

White says the city had been planning to demolish the building before the emergency order. At least five fires have been reported at the site between 2012 and 2015.

Fire officials say police are interviewing people of interest in connection with Wednesday’s fire.

